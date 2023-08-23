Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A wanted man allegedly led police on a chase in the Northeast Kingdom on Wednesday.

Police say Chris Degreenia was wanted for aggravated assault on a St. Johnsbury police officer, and they say Degreenia was spotted driving in St. Jay on Wednesday.

They say he led police on a chase up and down Interstate 91, refusing to pull over and using U-turns during the pursuit.

He eventually got off the interstate and took other roads until the chase ended up on Route 122 in Lyndonville, where police say Degreenia crashed in a ditch and took off running.

Numerous troopers responded and police ended up catching him on foot.

