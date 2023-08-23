Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A wanted man allegedly led police on a chase in the Northeast Kingdom on Wednesday.
Police say Chris Degreenia was wanted for aggravated assault on a St. Johnsbury police officer, and they say Degreenia was spotted driving in St. Jay on Wednesday.
They say he led police on a chase up and down Interstate 91, refusing to pull over and using U-turns during the pursuit.
He eventually got off the interstate and took other roads until the chase ended up on Route 122 in Lyndonville, where police say Degreenia crashed in a ditch and took off running.
Numerous troopers responded and police ended up catching him on foot.
