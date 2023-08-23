How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom

Police say they captured a wanted man after he crashed his car and took off on foot.
Police say they captured a wanted man after he crashed his car and took off on foot.(Courtesy: Kaylyn Barberet)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A wanted man allegedly led police on a chase in the Northeast Kingdom on Wednesday.

Police say Chris Degreenia was wanted for aggravated assault on a St. Johnsbury police officer, and they say Degreenia was spotted driving in St. Jay on Wednesday.

They say he led police on a chase up and down Interstate 91, refusing to pull over and using U-turns during the pursuit.

He eventually got off the interstate and took other roads until the chase ended up on Route 122 in Lyndonville, where police say Degreenia crashed in a ditch and took off running.

Numerous troopers responded and police ended up catching him on foot.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found buried in the...
Richford man cited for burying family member in backyard
Police are investigating an assault in Burlington’s City Hall Park. - File photo
Burlington police investigating assault in City Hall Park
Some early results are in from the town of Plattsburgh's development survey, and a popular...
Popular restaurant chain leads businesses residents want to see in North Country
Surveillance photo
Vt. police ask public for help identifying state park burglar
We are seeing more black bears according to Vt. Fish and Wildlife. That's raised concerns in...
Spike in calls reporting bear sightings in some Vermont communities

Latest News

Another rabies case has been reported in Essex County, New York-- the eighth one this year. It...
8th case of rabies reported in Essex County, New York
franklin county STATE'S ATTORNEY JOHN LAVOIE
Embattled Franklin County state’s attorney to resign
As addiction continues to be a very visible experience in downtown Burlington, a free sober...
Free sober concert ‘Raving for Recovery’ returns to Burlington this weekend
The embattled Franklin County state’s attorney-- who has been at the center of an impeachment...
Embattled Franklin County state’s attorney to resign
August is National Black Business Month, and the Vermont Professionals of Color Network is...
How you can help Vermont’s Black-owned businesses succeed