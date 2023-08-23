Police: Woman injured in Bennington crash has died

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a woman who was injured in a crash in Bennington on Tuesday has died.

Bennington Police say Laura Seeley, 39, of Hartwick, New York, died on Wednesday at the hospital.

The crash happened on Vermont Route 279 at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say Seeley crossed the center line in her SUV and collided with a pickup truck hauling a camper, causing extensive damage to both vehicles and the road.

Seeley was airlifted to the hospital where she later died.

The two people in the pickup were treated at the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

This crash is still under investigation. Bennington police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 802-442-1030.

Route 279 was closed for about 3.5 hours.

