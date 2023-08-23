Richford man cited for burying family member in backyard

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man, whose body was found buried in the backyard of a Richmond home.

Police say they got a call that Shawn Bair, 32 of Richford, had buried a relative who died of natural causes in his backyard.

Police responded to this home on Intervale Avenue and found a 65 year old man in a shallow grave.

The remains have been sent to the medical examiner to figure out the cause and manner of death.

Police say this is incident is not considered suspicious.

Bair was cited to appear in court on Thursday for a charge of improper disposal of a body.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.