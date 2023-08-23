Sen. Hassan to visit northern N.H. workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Maggie Hassan will be in northern New Hampshire to highlight business and workforce developments.

She will start her morning at Pak Solutions to discuss how she has been helping businesses in the state.

Later she will visit the advanced manufacturing lab at White Mountain Community College.

Hassan will focus on her efforts to develop a well trained workforce in the state so residents can get high-paying jobs.

Yesterday, Hassan visited Coos County Family Health Services to see their new expansion for addiction treatment.

