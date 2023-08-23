Serious crash in Bennington sends 3 to the hospital

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An accident in Bennington Tuesday sent three people to the hospital--one with serious life threatening injuries.

Vermont Route 279 was closed for 3 1/2 hours after police believe a car crossed the center line and collided with a truck hauling a camper.

The driver of the car crossed the center line and hit the truck causing mass destruction. The driver was transported by helicopter to the hospital. The driver’s name is being witheld until family has been notified.

The two people in the truck hauling the camper went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation. Bennington police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.