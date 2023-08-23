How to help
Students descend on Burlington as UVM welcomes class of 2027 to campus

The University of Vermont is once again greeting incoming freshmen.
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is once again greeting incoming freshmen. There’s plenty of excitement, curiosity, traffic and, of course, students.

“I’m excited to meet new people. I think it will kind of be awesome to have a fresh start here,” said Lily Tracey, an incoming nursing student from Medford, Massachusetts.

Tracey says she chose UVM because of its reputation and because she wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

“My mom’s a nurse,” she said. “I always knew that it was something I wanted to do.”

Parents share the excitement.

“I was a product of a New England college, and I think the New England experience for schools is great. I understand that UVM has a wonderful medical center. I’m excited for her career path in medicine,” said Denise Warburton, a parent.

The class of 2027 is adding around 3,000 new students to Burlington, with 1,200 moving in on Wednesday.

UVM junior Campbell Kohls says it’s nice to be back, but she hopes moving forward the school can figure out the housing shortage for students. The school has plans to fill the gaps but some rooms on campus are still a little tight.

“I know they are building the new dorm, but I think there needs to be another solution with the enrollment cap. I moved in almost all the freshmen today into forced triples. You know, you just want to have a good experience your freshman year, even your sophomore year living on campus,” Kohls said.

Enrollment has hovered around 3,000 for the last few years and school leaders say it should stay that way.

There will be more students coming on Thursday, and for the next five days, kids will be enjoying orientation. Students say they are very excited to start their academic careers.

