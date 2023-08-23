How to help
Swanton Border Patrol breaks ground on new facility

The facility is set to be finished by August 2025.
By Lucy Caile
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHAMPLAIN, NY. (WCAX) - Officials broke ground on a new border patrol station in Champlain, NY back in early August after the Border Patrol needs outgrew the old location.

The current location on Ridge Road was built in 1989 and designed to fit 15 agents.

“Over the course of the years, due to the changes of threats to the nation, our station has increased, almost tripled in size, so we are currently in a facility that can’t meet our needs,” Acting Patrol Agent in charge of the Champlain sector Raymond Bresnahan said.

The Swanton sector secures the land borders between Vermont, New Hampshire and Northeastern New York.

Bresnahan said the changes in threats follows an increase in people trying illegally to cross the border. He said this year alone, the border has surpassed eight prior fiscal years’ worth of crossings.

“For the entire northern border, currently Swanton sector leads the nation in apprehensions , Champlain station has the most apprehensions, so we’ve witnessed an almost 700 hundred percent rise in non-citizens crossing the border illegally,” Bresnahan said.

The new 36,000 foot facility is designed to accommodate 50 border patrol agents and support staff.

“The larger facility with the upgrades in technology, we’ll have increase ability to grow our station as the border patrol grows,” Bresnahan said.

Construction is expected to be completed by August 2025.

