Ticks on the rise in Northern New York; how to protect yourself

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We’ve told you about the uptick in ticks in Vermont. Now, health leaders in New York’s North Country are sounding the alarm as new numbers reveal just how bad it is there.

“We are anticipating that our total numbers by the end of the year will be higher than last year’s based on where we are right now,” said Molly Flynn of the Clinton County Health Department.

There have been 100 cases of tick-related illness so far in Clinton County with several months left in the tick season. Flynn says last year, there were 140 cases in all of 2022.

That data tracks what Paul Smith’s College Biology Professor Le Ann Sporn sees-- that ticks have become increasingly more common in the North Country.

“The driving force appears to be climate change, warmer and wetter summers and less severe winters, it is just allowing populations to be established here,” Sporn said.

It’s a perfect storm that means more ticks carrying a variety of potentially deadly diseases.

“Certainly Lyme is our highest number but anaplasmosis would be our next highest and over the past years has been increasing very steadily,” Flynn said.

Sporn says the uptick in ticks has led to new messaging by health officials.

“We are now in the realm of tick bite prevention, not tick checks. Tick checks are important but it is more important to make sure to prevent that tick bite,” Sporn said.

Prevention tips such as avoiding tall brush or wet areas, staying on the trail if you are hiking, using EPA-approved bug spray and wearing light-colored clothing.

“If I wear nice tall white socks tucked into my pants, on a white sock I am going to see a tick very easily versus if I am wearing a black sock it is harder to see them,” Flynn said.

If you do get bitten, then Sporn says to make sure to remove the tick at its head and not its body.

“If you squeeze the body, often the infectious agents are in the gut and they will then be put into you like a hypodermic syringe and that can cause early transmission,” Sporn said.

However, Sporn and Flynn say to see your doctor if you have common symptoms like fever, chills, aches, pains and a rash.

