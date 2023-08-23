Vermont Clean Up Day aims to help communities hit hard by flooding

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A statewide effort to pick up debris from last month’s flooding before visitors arrive for the fall is this weekend.

In Barre, muddy fields and trash-lined streets are a constant reminder of struggle and destruction.

City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro is a Barre resident and experienced the flooding firsthand.

“It’s very personal when you see the impacts on your neighbors, on the people you work with, on the Main Street businesses,” Storellicastro said.

Statewide initiative Clean Up Vermont is calling on Vermonters to help clean up struggling communities like Barre.

Aug. 25-26, teams of volunteers led by the nonprofit Green Up Vermont will spread across the state to pick up trash and remove mud and silt.

Storellicastro says the cleanup will allow Barre residents to take on new hurdles, like finding housing before the winter.

“They would have been languishing without the help of these volunteers just because we have so many other priorities to tackle,” Storellicastro said.

Cleanup efforts will focus on 14 hard-hit communities. Using Green Up Vermont’s website or app, volunteers can coordinate meeting places and supplies with their teams.

Green Up Vermont Executive Director Kate Alberghini says there will be dumpsters on-site for easy access.

“Any amount of litter we can clean up out of areas before it gets back into rivers, let’s just say is helpful,” Alberghini said.

If your community isn’t listed as a cleanup location, Alberghini says to contact your nearest district state garage for cleanup materials and to leave full trash bags along state routes for VTrans pickup. She also encourages people to email Green Up Vermont for help in forming a cleanup team.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on Green Up Vermont’s website or on their app.

