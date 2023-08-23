How to help
Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says

A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer patients from a Beverly Hills store. (SOURCE: KCAL/KCBS)
By Laurie Perez
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Thousands of dollars worth of customized wigs for cancer patients were recently stolen from a Beverly Hills store.

Mona, the owner of The Wig Fairy, is speaking out on how the unfortunate incident affects her business and those in need.

She shared the security video from her shop which captured three thieves swinging at and shattering the front door, trashing the store as they grabbed every wig they could carry.

The crime happened in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday.

“It hurts not because of our inventory, because that can be replaced, right, that’s not it,” Mona said. “It’s just so many people, so many people that are going through their hair loss. It’s like I need it now.”

She said she needs it now because her wigs are customized, made mainly for women and children going through chemotherapy.

Mona, who did not want to share her last name, said her clients come from all of the country, often straight from the doctor to her shop for treatment of another kind.

Mona said the first thing they come for is the wig itself, but they also say they don’t want anyone to know they are wearing a wig.

The Wig Fairy’s wigs are made out of human hair. The cut, texture and color is personalized after each customer. They can take weeks to create and cost between $2,000 and $4,000 each.

Mona said the thieves took dozens of wigs in the two-and-a-half minutes they were in the store and she’s still calculating the cost.

However, she said the real value is in the comfort and confidence they were designed to five to people at their most vulnerable points.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

