BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Summer weather just doesn’t get any better than what we have been experiencing the last couple of days. We would like to make it 3 in a row, but we won’t quite make it. Wet weather will be making a return by late Thursday, but nothing too concerning.

High pressure will stay in control of our weather through the overnight and into the first part of Thursday with more clear skies. Then a frontal system will be moving in from the west, bringing showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two - especially the farther south you are - starting mid/late afternoon through Thursday night and into the morning on Friday.

The Champlain Valley Fair starts on Friday, and the weather will be mostly dry - just a lot of clouds around after those morning showers. There may be one more flare-up of a few showers and a possible t-storm late Friday into the wee hours of early Saturday morning.

The weekend will feature partly sunny skies on Saturday. There will be a little more sunshine on Sunday into Monday. The next chance for showers will be with a frontal system moving through Tuesday into Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be watching for any potential problems from the rain on Thursday, but at this point, it doesn’t look like there will be anything to cause any kind of flooding problems. -Gary

