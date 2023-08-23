BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! If you enjoyed yesterday, today is looking great as well. Some woke up to a bit of fog and cooler temperatures, but as we head through the day, fog will begin to burn off, and sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the mid and upper 70s. Enjoy it!

Things begin to change as we head through Thursday. We’ll start the day with sunshine through the morning, but we’ll introduce clouds into the mix through the afternoon and some showers by about dinner time tomorrow. Those showers will last Thursday night and into the day on Friday.

A few showers may linger into the first part of the weekend on Saturday. Otherwise, there will be some sunshine, especially on Sunday, which looks to last as we start next week.

Enjoy today’s AWESOME weather!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

