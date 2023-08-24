ARPA could help flood recovery funding efforts

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont received $1.25B from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, in 2021. Over $200M has been allocated to municipalities, according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

The funding was to be used for pandemic recovery but flooding could play a new role in spending the money.

A beloved bridge, fixing facades, and environmental equipment are some of the ways town leaders in Lyndon are spending their $1.7M slice of the ARPA pie.

“I know that they’ve really looked to leverage the ARPA funding to take it further,” said Nicole Gratton from Northeastern Vermont Development Association.

Nicole Gratton is a regional planner with the Northeastern Vermont Development Association, focused on Essex, Caledonia, and Orleans Counties. She’s helping towns in the NEK allocate the money from improving town offices to bolstering organizations and revitalizing the Sanborn Covered Bridge.

“Their last recommendation is to have a chunk of our ARPA funding go toward a business support system, where either existing or emerging businesses and Lyndon could be getting a small grant to help them establish here. And the goal with that is when we have businesses here, there’s that ripple effect, and then it’s supporting the whole community,” said Gratton.

Each Vermont community is unique and so are their definitions of improvement.

Gratton said some small towns are using their funding for necessities. Like in Morgan, where town leaders need more tax maps, and in Brunswick which needs a new safe.

“There’s not very many people flooding into their tax base. And you see this ARPA funding being an opportunity for them to like, at least get where we’re supposed to be. They may not be driving it forward, but they’re coming up to speed,” said Gratton.

Looking more broadly, Doug Farnham with Vermont’s Agency of Administration says the $1.5B from the feds is accounted for, with many municipalities focusing on water, sewer, broadband, and housing.

“I think the main limiting agent right now will actually be the workforce in Vermont and our ability to move those projects forward,” said Farnham.

Despite the fact that ARPA funds are already allocated, conversations are brewing around how both state and local funding could be used for recovery in the wake of the July flooding.

Farnham said mid-August marked the Treasury’s creation of a state interim rule defining disaster recovery to eligibility for ARPA. But the administration is still in a 60-day comment period and the actual impact is yet to be seen.

“Our portfolio was constructed pretty thoughtfully and negotiated between the governor and the legislature that has some really intentional buckets. And those are still all things we really need. So the ARPA state fiscaly might not need to change direction,” said Farnham.

Farnham says all the ARPA funding has to be spent by 2026.

