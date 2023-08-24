Balint, Vt. delegation pushing for FEMA supplemental funding bill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - FEMA is running short on disaster relief money after a record year of catastrophes.

Vermont flooding, the fires in Maui, and Tropical Storm Hilary in California are only a few of the challenges. Unless Congress moves to replenish that disaster relief fund, they’ll have to cut back, and that could affect efforts to rebuild in Vermont.

Congresswoman Becca Balint says the Vermont delegation is trying to convince fellow lawmakers to act quickly to pass $12 billion in supplemental funding for natural disasters. “We have to do everything we can to convince our colleagues across the political spectrum that what you are seeing in Vermont and Hawaii -- we are the canaries in the coal mine, and this kind of catastrophic disaster that is the result of climate change, is coming to every congressional district,” she said.

Balint serves on the budget committee and says she’ll use that platform to push for more money for better infrastructure to withstand these storms.

We’ll have more of Darren Perron’s conversation with Balint -- including her trip to meet with the new Israeli prime minister -- coming up Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

