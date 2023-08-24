Businesses begin recieving BEGAP grants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont flood recovery fund is starting to pay out.

The $20M Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program, or BEGAP, offered grants to businesses and non-profits that were damaged in the July floods. Now according to Governor Scott and the Department of Economic Development, $400,000 have been awarded already.

Only 30% of successfully submitted applications have been approved so far and Governor Scott encourages any businesses damaged by the flooding to still apply.

