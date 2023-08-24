How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Businesses begin recieving BEGAP grants

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont flood recovery fund is starting to pay out.

The $20M Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program, or BEGAP, offered grants to businesses and non-profits that were damaged in the July floods. Now according to Governor Scott and the Department of Economic Development, $400,000 have been awarded already.

Only 30% of successfully submitted applications have been approved so far and Governor Scott encourages any businesses damaged by the flooding to still apply.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found buried in the...
Richford man cited for burying family member in backyard
Christopher Degreenia
Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom
Three people sent to the hospital after serious car crash
Serious crash in Bennington sends 3 to the hospital
A Richford man appeared before a judge on Wednesday after police say they discovered a family...
Vt. man appears in court after police find dad’s body buried in yard
Some early results are in from the town of Plattsburgh's development survey, and a popular...
Popular restaurant chain leads businesses residents want to see in North Country

Latest News

File Photo
Senator Hassan holds house of worship safety roundtable
File Photo
Second round of grants available from Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund
File Photo
Former St. Michaels dorms to become housing
File Photo
ARPA could help flood recovery funding efforts