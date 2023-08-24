Champlain Valley Equipment fined in federal whistleblower pollution case

BOSTON (WCAX) - The U.S. Department of Labor has ordered Champlain Valley Equipment to reinstate an employee they fired for raising environmental concerns.

In June 2022, an employee observed a company official pumping wastewater from the facility’s service bays onto the ground bordering the Winooski River in Berlin. The employee reported their concerns about potential harm to the river both to supervisors and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. Shortly after, the company fired the employee.

The worker filed a whistleblower complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. OSHA determined the company’s actions violated the Safe Drinking Water and Water Pollution Control Acts’ whistleblower provisions.

Champlain Valley Equipment was also ordered to pay back over $145,000 in back wages and damages.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.