City of Burlington now has Vermont’s 1st all-electric bucket truck

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington on Thursday unveiled Vermont’s first all-electric bucket truck.

The truck cost about double what a gas-powered bucket truck would, but it was funded largely by the Volkswagen settlement awarded to the state.

It has a range of around 110 miles on a six-hour charge, which city officials are confident will be more than enough.

Not only will it reduce the gallons of fuel burned by the city by 1,600 gallons, but it also will reduce engine idling by around 1,500 hours per year.

“When people see that it is possible to electrify something even as large as one of the city’s largest pieces of equipment, it really makes all Burlington residents, business owners think that we are... in a new era. We’re in a new time when it is possible to electrify and power production as 100% renewable electricity just about any piece of equipment,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The city hopes these trucks will be cheaper and more accessible as we move into the future and help push others to electrify their vehicle fleets, as well.

