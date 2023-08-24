How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

City of Burlington now has Vermont’s 1st all-electric bucket truck

The city of Burlington on Thursday unveiled Vermont’s first all-electric bucket truck.
The city of Burlington on Thursday unveiled Vermont’s first all-electric bucket truck.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington on Thursday unveiled Vermont’s first all-electric bucket truck.

The truck cost about double what a gas-powered bucket truck would, but it was funded largely by the Volkswagen settlement awarded to the state.

It has a range of around 110 miles on a six-hour charge, which city officials are confident will be more than enough.

Not only will it reduce the gallons of fuel burned by the city by 1,600 gallons, but it also will reduce engine idling by around 1,500 hours per year.

“When people see that it is possible to electrify something even as large as one of the city’s largest pieces of equipment, it really makes all Burlington residents, business owners think that we are... in a new era. We’re in a new time when it is possible to electrify and power production as 100% renewable electricity just about any piece of equipment,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The city hopes these trucks will be cheaper and more accessible as we move into the future and help push others to electrify their vehicle fleets, as well.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found buried in the...
Richford man cited for burying family member in backyard
Christopher Degreenia
Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom
A Richford man appeared before a judge on Wednesday after police say they discovered a family...
Vt. man appears in court after police find dad’s body buried in yard
Police say a woman injured in a crash in Bennington on Tuesday has died.
Police: Woman injured in Bennington crash has died
Three people sent to the hospital after serious car crash
Serious crash in Bennington sends 3 to the hospital

Latest News

Police are asking for the public's help to identify an alleged grocery store shoplifter.
Police seek to identify Derby shoplifting suspect
Susanna Gellert, executive artistic director for the Weston Theater Company, points to the...
After a Vermont playhouse flooded, the show went on
Police are asking for the public's help to identify an alleged grocery store shoplifter.
Police seek to identify Derby shoplifting suspect
Vermont Clean Up Day aims to help communities hit hard by flooding
Vermont Clean Up Day aims to help communities hit hard by flooding