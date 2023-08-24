How to help
Court decides with school over controversial mural

The man who painted the now covered up Underground Railroad mural at the Vermont Law and...
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man who painted the now covered up Underground Railroad mural at the Vermont Law and Graduate School lost his appeal to have the coverings over his mural removed.

Sam Kerson painted the mural he titled “The Underground Railroad: Vermont and the fugitive slave” back in 1990.

He said his intention was to pay homage to the state’s role in the abolitionist movement.

The mural stood on the VLS campus for three decades.

In 2020, after the murder of George Floyd, several students wrote an open letter to the school asking for its removal -- saying the painting was racially insensitive, despite Kerson’s intentions.

A state court allowed VLS to cover up the mural in 2021.

Kerson then filed an appeal saying covering the mural would violate his rights under the Visual Artists Rights Act.

The act allows artists to prevent the modification and destruction of their art.

The appeals court decided on August 18th that covering the mural does not modify or destroy the work of art -- therefore the school’s move did not go against artist rights.

WCAX reached out to Kerson for comment he sent the petition created against the destruction of the mural in response.

