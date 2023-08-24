Florida man dies in Randolph I-89 crash

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Florida man is dead after going off the road on Interstate 89 in Randolph.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. this morning. Vermont State Police say Robert Worthington, 82, was headed north and went off the road due to a medical event and died at the scene.

A 76-year-old woman in the car had minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours but is back open now.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.