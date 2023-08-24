How to help
Former St. Michaels dorms to become housing

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - From barracks, to dorms and offices, and now three buildings will soon be apartments.

The Champlain Housing Trust and Evernorth purchased three buildings from St. Michaels’s College in Colchester to develop into affordable housing.

CHT plans to renovate the three buildings in the Fort Ethan Allen historic district into 65 studio or one-bedroom apartments. They say that size apartment is critically needed in the area.

11 of those apartments are earmarked for people who were formerly homeless. It is unclear when the project is expected to be completed.

