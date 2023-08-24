Golfers cope with soggy season

ST. GEORGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a soggy summer across the region -- catastrophic July flooding aside. Just ask any golfer and they’ll tell you the season has not been up to par.

Golfers Thursday took advantage of a rare sunny day to get a feel for the greens at Rocky Ridge Golf Club in St. George.

“The days you want to play, it rains, and then the days you come back and you can play, it’s so wet, it just never stops,” said Mark Companion, a Rocky Ridge member.

Avid golfers feeling the crunch of a summer with limited days to hit the links. “I’ve seen many summers over the course of my career where it’s been very, very rainy. The difference with 2023 compared to those previous summers is the volume of rain we’ve received. It has really hindered our turf team’s ability to get out there and do their job,” said Ed Coleman, Rocky Ridge’s general manager. Due to soggy conditions, Coleman says the grounds crew had to resort to hand maintenance of the course instead of using their tractors. “Not only is it more labor intensive, but it’s really demoralizing as well.”

But members like Companion appreciate the efforts to stay open. “These guys are great. They’re the best I’ve known -- every single one of them -- for many years. They just do a great job here,” he said.

Despite all the rain, golfers are still getting out whenever they can, but the conditions make it tough on scorecards. “When you’re older, you need roll. And right now, wherever you hit it, that’s it,” Companion said. “It’s very frustrating. I have to lie to my dog when I go home because I’m so embarrassed of my score.”

Golfers visiting from Maine say they’ve also been seeing the same conditions. “It has really limited the amount of play that I’ve been able to get out and do. The wet weather with the fairways and just course conditions have been tough,” said Kyle Romick from Scarborough.

Coleman says they were fortunate not to experience true devastation like elsewhere in the state, but they’re banking on fall to help with the bottom line. “We’re hoping for a long extended dry sunny fall, we can pick up some of the displaced revenue,” he said.

