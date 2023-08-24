How to help
Kia, Hyundai thefts continue around region

File photo
File photo(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A federal judge earlier this month declined to approve a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, saying it fails to provide “fair and adequate” relief to vehicle owners. It comes as the TikTok-inspired car theft challenge continues locally.

Donna Farnsworth says when she went out to her car Wednesday morning, she was shocked to what she saw. “My window was smashed in, my ignition switch was torn apart,” she said.

Broken glass and the evidence of tampering could still be seen Thursday in the car parked at the Winooski Housing Authority, where Farnsworth lives. Her car was not stolen but some of her neighbors were not so lucky. “There was another car stolen out of here last night. There was a couple stolen out the night before,” Farnsworth said.

Police say after breaking into the cars, the thieves are able to start them without a key, defeating the ignition switch with a screwdriver and using a simple USB to start the engine.

Winooski, Burlington, South Burlington, UVM, and Colchester Police Department officials say they have all received recent reports of the thefts.

Farnsworth says she believes it’s part of a trend that has gone viral on social media. “They can easily access them with a USB cable. I guess it’s all over TikTok that they are doing that,” she said.

The flawed ignition could make some models of Kia or Hyundai sold between 2011 and 2022 vulnerable. Earlier this year, the automakers announced they’ve developed theft deterrent software for affected vehicles and will provide it free of charge to vehicle owners. Farnsworth says she never got a notice or recall letter and hopes to get her car fixed soon -- covered by the car company. “I’m on disability and I can’t afford to get it fixed,” she said.

Owners of the cars are urged to call their local dealers as part of the company’s anti-theft efforts.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

