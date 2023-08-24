Vt. legislative task force examining mobile home policy following flooding

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of Vermont mobile homeowners were hit hard by July’s catastrophic flooding, adding to the existing housing crisis. As some contemplate rebuilding or relocating, Vermont lawmakers are beginning to work on a long-term plan.

Village Homes in Berlin works with prospective homeowners to find the right fit.

“Everyone is looking for an affordable house, whether they’re trying to start a family or they’re trying to downsize an empty nest,” said manager Jason Rouleau.

Mobile homes are a key component of Vermont’s affordable housing stock, providing shelter for some 7,000 Vermonters. The communities are dotted throughout the state, most located on lots leftover from workers who built Vermont’s highway system. But many lie in flood plains and state officials say they are sometimes starved for public dollars.

“The idea of the defunct trailer park situation is one that’s in our popular culture in a way that doesn’t do justice to the folks that actually live there,” said Shaun Gulpin with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

During last year’s housing discussions, lawmakers acknowledged mobile home communities have been left out of the political spotlight, so this fall a special task force is digging into wide-ranging questions, including assessing the condition of mobile homes and their infrastructure needs.

“It’s important that we make sure mobile homes are both safe to live in energy-efficient not too expensive to maintain,” said Sen. Wendy Harrison, D-Windham County. She says they are also looking at longer-term questions -- how they are governed and who is responsible for upgrades.

Many of the homes are privately owned but located on rented lots. The homes can run anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 and are seen by many as the first step into homeownership. What’s still unclear is whether the work of this group could lead to the construction of more mobile home parks in Vermont and if so where they would be built.

With hundreds displaced from the floods, housing will likely play a big role next session.

Gulpin says the committee will also have discussions about where mobile homes should be located. “We’re going to have to make some hard decisions throughout this state and throughout the country about where our development patterns should be supported and where they should be removed,” he said.

FEMA trailers are now being shipped to Vermont to house people displaced by flooding. It’s not yet clear whether those who lost their homes will be given any kind of priority when buying or renting new homes.

