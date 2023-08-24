Local golf course continues flood recovery

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Work is moving forward on repairing the Quechee Club’s two championship 18-hole golf courses which were damaged during the July flooding.

The Lakeland Course on the Ottauquechee River was the hardest hit -- that will not reopen until next spring.

The more hilly Highland course sustained less damage but all 18 holes are not yet playable. The Quechee Club’s Brian Kelley says they are preparing to open the entire Highland Course on September 1st. “We had about eight inches of rain in a short amount of time which caused the river bank to break its banks. We had about three holes that had structural damage to it but most of it was silt damage on the golf course which takes a long time to remove and find the appropriate place to put it,” he said.

The club estimates the courses sustained about $2 million in damages. Management is working with its insurance company and the state to see how much of that will be covered. However, club members will likely have to pick up some of the cost.

