How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Lost wedding ring found after missing in lake for 14 years

A wedding ring lost in a Wisconsin lake in 2009 has been reunited with its owner. (Source: WJFW, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By Nic Van Zile, WJFW
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER, Wisc. (WJFW) - A Wisconsin couple has found their wedding ring that went missing for over a decade.

Mike and Tracy Kroening have a home in the Mercer area.

In 2009, they met their neighbors and their kids on Swimmers Island. Everyone was having fun swimming and playing that day.

Mike Kroening was tossing one of the kids into the water when something unimaginable happened.

“As I threw him, he grabbed my hand and pulled my platinum wedding band off, and it was lost,” Mike Kroening said. “We got diving masks and we looked for the wedding band for many hours and days but couldn’t find it.”

The couple said they figured the ring was gone for good and even purchased a replacement.

They’ve been back to the island thousands of times over the past 14 years, but never really thought about the ring until Mike Kroening saw a Facebook post.

“I saw a picture of a ring. It looked just like my ring, and again, 14 years later it was stained with the color of the water, but I reached out to the person,” Mike Kroening said.

Bill Stewart was the person Mike Kroening contacted as he somehow found the missing ring all these years later.

“It blew me away that within half an hour I had a message already from Mike,” Stewart, with the lake association, said. “I was surprised we found anyone that recognized the ring and so quickly.”

Stewart said he had to make sure it was the right owner, so he asked Mike Kroening what was inscribed on the band.

“It’s our wedding song. I had it engraved with those words and the date of our wedding,” Mike Kroening said.

Mike Kroening ended up going to Stewart’s house that night and was reunited with his ring 14 years after it had been lost.

“Like a needle in a haystack or winning the lottery, or something along those lines,” Mike Kroening said. “But I haven’t won the lottery yet.”

No doubt he will be watching that ring on his finger closely.

Copyright 2023 WJFW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found buried in the...
Richford man cited for burying family member in backyard
Christopher Degreenia
Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom
A Richford man appeared before a judge on Wednesday after police say they discovered a family...
Vt. man appears in court after police find dad’s body buried in yard
Police say a woman injured in a crash in Bennington on Tuesday has died.
Police: Woman injured in Bennington crash has died
Three people sent to the hospital after serious car crash
Serious crash in Bennington sends 3 to the hospital

Latest News

FILE - This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency
The covered bridge in Quechee is back open to traffic after being closed for a couple of weeks...
Quechee covered bridge reopens following flood repairs
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on 2020 election charges; DA seeks October trial date
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities on charges that he ran a “criminal...
Former president Donald Trump to surrender in Georgia