New accessible bike path opens in Bolton

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A first-of-its-kind accessible bike path opened in Bolton on Thursday.

“The Driving Range” is the first network of trails built for adaptive riding.

It spans across seven miles and features widened pathways, berms and treads with flat corners, and alternative lines to drops to accommodate three-wheeled bikes.

Richmond Mountain Trails spent two years creating the network and is excited to see it in action.

“This is a place where adaptive riders can come out and do loops with their friends. They can pick where they want to go. They’re not restricted to one trail,” said Berne Broudy, the president of the Richmond Mountain Trails Board.

The Driving Range is now open to the public. It’s off Theodore Roosevelt Highway in Bolton.

