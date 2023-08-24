How to help
New effort to revitalize parts of Northern New York’s old Frontier Town

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (WCAX) - Renewed efforts are underway in Northern New York to bring some of the former Frontier Town attractions back to life.

The state hoped to revitalize the old theme park site five years ago when it built a campground, but investment into the area didn’t quite catch on.

Now, leaders in North Hudson have received a $1.9 million Restore NY Grant to help save some of the buildings.

Town Supervisor Stephanie DeZalia says the grant’s first phase aims to demolish and clean up most of the Frontier Town-era structures.

“Cleanup the dilapidated buildings that are unsightly and need to be taken care of... so we are going to make that site desirable for the next phase,” DeZalia said.

She says phase two includes the restoration of the town’s old gristmill, sawmill and chapel.

