Northern N.H., N.Y. receive economic development funds

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Money is on its way to New York’s North Country and northern New Hampshire for economic development. That’s thanks to funds from the Northern Border Regional Commission.

In New York senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced nearly $11M in federal funding has been earmarked for 12 projects in the North Country. They say the money is an opportunity to repair and expand infrastructure as well as create more child care and high-paying jobs in the region.

Some projects in our region include almost $250,000 to create a new child care center in Ticonderoga and $500,000 for workforce development in Clinton and Essex counties.

$11M in federal funding is also on the way to communities and organizations in six rural New Hampshire Counties thanks to NBRC. That includes Coos, Grafton, and Sullivan counties.

Among the recipients are the Valley Regional Hospital in Lebanon, the West Claremont Center for Music and Art, and the Bethlehem Redevelopment Authority.

This year the NBRC has given out over $43M across New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

