Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson visits Vermont

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at the Faith, Politics and...
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at the Faith, Politics and the Common Good Forum at Franklin Jr. High School, Jan. 9, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson visited various spots throughout Vermont today.

Williamson met with community leaders in Johnson where she inspected the damage from the floods.

She then stopped in Burlington where she spoke to supporters at Burlington yoga.

Williamson touched on her economic policies including free health care, student debt relief and free child care.

She also talked about ending the war on drugs -- as the country continues to see a rise in overdose deaths.

“We spend over a billion dollars a year on our war on drugs, and our war on drugs does more to exasperate than to alleviate the situation. For a fraction of that money we can help people get treatment,” Williamson said.

Williamson will run up against fellow democratic nominees President Joe Biden and Bobby Kennedy.

