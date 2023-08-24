How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Program allows teens in foster care to open checking accounts

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Teenagers in foster care have been unable to open checking accounts at banks without an adult. But now North Country Federal Credit Union is working with the Department for Children and Families and Green Mountain United Way to change that.

Darren Perron spoke with credit union’s Jeff Smith about how the program will work.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found buried in the...
Richford man cited for burying family member in backyard
Christopher Degreenia
Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom
A Richford man appeared before a judge on Wednesday after police say they discovered a family...
Vt. man appears in court after police find dad’s body buried in yard
Police say a woman injured in a crash in Bennington on Tuesday has died.
Police: Woman injured in Bennington crash has died
Three people sent to the hospital after serious car crash
Serious crash in Bennington sends 3 to the hospital

Latest News

Golfers hit the links at Rocky Ridge Golf Club in St. George on Thursday.
Golfers cope with soggy season
Vt. lawmakers are beginning to work on a long-term plan to address mobile home policy in the...
Vt. legislative task force examining mobile home policy following flooding
Program allows teens in foster care to open checking accounts
Vt., NH, NY to receive economic development funds