Program allows teens in foster care to open checking accounts
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Teenagers in foster care have been unable to open checking accounts at banks without an adult. But now North Country Federal Credit Union is working with the Department for Children and Families and Green Mountain United Way to change that.
Darren Perron spoke with credit union’s Jeff Smith about how the program will work.
