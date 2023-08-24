Quechee covered bridge reopens following flood repairs

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - The iconic covered bridge in Quechee is back open to traffic after being closed for a couple of weeks due to flood damage.

The bridge spanning the Ottauquechee River was closed after floodwaters washed away part of the embankment. It’s adjacent to Simon Pearce, which also sustained flood damage. The bridge is a frequently visited tourist attraction in the Upper Valley and those visiting the area say they are happy it reopened.

“I think it is absolutely beautiful. I think it is a hidden gem of the northeast U.S. It’s the first time I’ve been in this area and I really hope I’ll be here every summer going forward -- we love it that much,” said Vivek Channamsetty/Queens, N.Y.:

While the emergency repairs allowed the bridge to reopen, it still needs long-term structural fixes to its foundation. Town leaders say they are currently exploring funding options for that work.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.