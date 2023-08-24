How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Quechee covered bridge reopens following flood repairs

The covered bridge in Quechee is back open to traffic after being closed for a couple of weeks...
The covered bridge in Quechee is back open to traffic after being closed for a couple of weeks due to flood damage.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - The iconic covered bridge in Quechee is back open to traffic after being closed for a couple of weeks due to flood damage.

The bridge spanning the Ottauquechee River was closed after floodwaters washed away part of the embankment. It’s adjacent to Simon Pearce, which also sustained flood damage. The bridge is a frequently visited tourist attraction in the Upper Valley and those visiting the area say they are happy it reopened.

“I think it is absolutely beautiful. I think it is a hidden gem of the northeast U.S. It’s the first time I’ve been in this area and I really hope I’ll be here every summer going forward -- we love it that much,” said Vivek Channamsetty/Queens, N.Y.:

While the emergency repairs allowed the bridge to reopen, it still needs long-term structural fixes to its foundation. Town leaders say they are currently exploring funding options for that work.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found buried in the...
Richford man cited for burying family member in backyard
Christopher Degreenia
Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom
A Richford man appeared before a judge on Wednesday after police say they discovered a family...
Vt. man appears in court after police find dad’s body buried in yard
Police say a woman injured in a crash in Bennington on Tuesday has died.
Police: Woman injured in Bennington crash has died
Three people sent to the hospital after serious car crash
Serious crash in Bennington sends 3 to the hospital

Latest News

Work is moving forward repairing the Quechee Club's two championship 18-hole golf courses which...
Local golf course continues flood recovery
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Florida man dies in Randolph I-89 crash
File photo
Champlain Valley Equipment fined in federal whistleblower pollution case
Renewed efforts are underway in Northern New York to bring some of the former Frontier Town...
New effort to revitalize parts of Northern New York’s old Frontier Town