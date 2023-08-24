How to help
Second round of grants available from Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses in Montpelier that are working to rebuild have another chance for some cash.

The Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund helps business owners in the Capital City recoup damage or inventory losses because of the flooding. The fund raised money from the community and other supporters and they already gave out $4,000 to 120 businesses each.

The fund announced that $750,000 will be offered in a second round of grant applications are due September 1.

