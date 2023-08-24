Senator Hassan holds house of worship safety roundtable

LACONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - Senator Maggie Hassan will focus on strengthening security for houses of worship in the state.

Thursday, Senator Hassan will host a roundtable in Laconia to talk about federal funding that will do just that.

Nonprofits and houses of worship attending the roundtable have received grants through the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program which is some Trump-era legislation that the senator worked to expand.

Over $2M in grants are headed to New Hampshire through the program.

