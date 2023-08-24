How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Senator Hassan holds house of worship safety roundtable

File Photo
File Photo(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - Senator Maggie Hassan will focus on strengthening security for houses of worship in the state.

Thursday, Senator Hassan will host a roundtable in Laconia to talk about federal funding that will do just that.

Nonprofits and houses of worship attending the roundtable have received grants through the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program which is some Trump-era legislation that the senator worked to expand.

Over $2M in grants are headed to New Hampshire through the program.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found buried in the...
Richford man cited for burying family member in backyard
Christopher Degreenia
Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom
Three people sent to the hospital after serious car crash
Serious crash in Bennington sends 3 to the hospital
A Richford man appeared before a judge on Wednesday after police say they discovered a family...
Vt. man appears in court after police find dad’s body buried in yard
Some early results are in from the town of Plattsburgh's development survey, and a popular...
Popular restaurant chain leads businesses residents want to see in North Country

Latest News

File Photo
Businesses begin recieving BEGAP grants
File Photo
Second round of grants available from Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund
File Photo
Former St. Michaels dorms to become housing
File Photo
ARPA could help flood recovery funding efforts