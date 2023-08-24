How to help
Susan Sarandon sues construction company over problems at Vt. retirement home

Susan Sarandon/File
Susan Sarandon/File(WAGM)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon is suing a construction company over problems at her Vermont home.

The lawsuit claims there are extensive issues with the siding, insulation, mold, and incomplete work at her $2-million retirement home in Stamford.

Now, the 75-year-old actress is suing Degrenier Contracting and Property Management out of Massachusetts over the 47 issues allegedly found by engineers, contractors, and her staff.

