Susan Sarandon sues construction company over problems at Vt. retirement home
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon is suing a construction company over problems at her Vermont home.
The lawsuit claims there are extensive issues with the siding, insulation, mold, and incomplete work at her $2-million retirement home in Stamford.
Now, the 75-year-old actress is suing Degrenier Contracting and Property Management out of Massachusetts over the 47 issues allegedly found by engineers, contractors, and her staff.
