Wet summer setting up for possible good fall colors

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With fall just around the corner, some of the leaves on the trees are already showing a little red -- a preview of coming attractions

With all the wet weather this summer, state officials say the region is no longer in drought conditions. They also say most trees were able to recover from May’s deep frost. We won’t know for sure until later what kind of colors are coming but as of right now, the trees are looking healthy.

“Most trees that are there on the slopes that are on the hills have been able to deal with some of this heavy rain that we’ve been getting. and get through with kind of unscathed,” said Josh Hallman from the Vermont Department of Forest Parks and Recreation.

He says trees generally respond better to wet weather than dry weather.

