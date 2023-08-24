Why authorities say more must be done to hold repeat offenders accountable

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man arrested after a high-speed chase is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to the charges. It’s the latest in a string of felony charges against Christopher Degreenia, 34, of Lyndonville, leaving police, prosecutors and judges frustrated about how to protect the public.

According to Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski, since September of last year, Degreenia has been charged with numerous crimes, including five felonies. Zaleski says more must be done to keep the community safe from repeat offenders like Degreenia.

Degreenia walked into a St. Johnsbury courtroom in handcuffs Thursday to answer to a slew of charges stemming from a high-speed chase with police in the Northeast Kingdom on Wednesday.

“For the past couple of months, he’s truly been a menace to the community... Especially behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Zaleski said.

According to court documents, Degreenia had two active arrest warrants when he was spotted by a community member at Nick’s Gas and Go in Lyndon.

Police were able to find Degreenia, and when they attempted to pull him over, he took off. Police say when he reached Interstate 91, he was traveling at speeds of over 100 mph. Degreenia eventually crashed off Route 122 in Lyndon.

“As it’s alleged, Mr. Degreenia then gave chase on foot and assaulted Trooper Davidson while Trooper Davidson was trying to apprehend him,” Zaleski said.

Court documents state that Trooper Davidson chased Degreenia into a nearby river and Degreenia allegedly tried to choke Davidson. While attempting to defend himself, Davidson’s right arm was broken.

“He’s proven that he’ll run. He’s always armed and we have those concerns in the very beginning. And when he does run from us, he’s putting every citizen and my officers in danger,” St. Johnsbury Police Chief Timothy Page said.

Page says earlier this month, officers engaged in a pursuit with Degreenia. Court documents state he attempted to run over a St. Johnsbury lieutenant.

After this latest arrest, Vt. Superior Court Judge Justin Jiron ordered Degreenia held without bail.

“It’s hard for me to imagine any conditions that I could impose at this time that could protect the public... and ensure that Mr. Degreenia comes to court,” Jiron said.

Zaleski says the tools given to prosecutors are limited. She says for habitual offenders like Degreenia, prison sentences have not corrected the behavior.

“It’s a question that really needs to be asked to the Department of Corrections and our Legislature to come up with some of those answers,” Zaleski said. “When you look at Mr. Degreenia’s record and the fact that he has been previously incarcerated, one has to ask the question, what did his prior incarcerative sentences do to deter future criminal behavior?”

Zaleski says while her office continues to work through a case backlog, it’s frustrating to see offenders continue to rack up more charges on top of cases that are already pending.

Degreenia’s attorney says he has acknowledged that he needs help and treatment and argued for more conditions of release.

Degreenia will be back in court for a weight of the evidence hearing at a later date.

