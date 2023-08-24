Woodstock Farmers’ Market hopes to reopen next month

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Progress is being made to reopen the Woodstock Farmers’ Market which has been closed since the July flooding.

Shelves are being restocked with nonperishable items that were not damaged by high water. But all the floors needed to be ripped up and a lot of equipment was lost. Employees of the market have spent the last six weeks pitching in where they can.

“I actually helped take apart a freezer -- which is definitely outside my realm -- but it was a learning experience. When something like this happens, it’s all hands on deck, it doesn’t matter what our job is. Our job is to be at the market,” said the market’s Steve Panoushek.

The market’s business office was also flooded. Temporary offices have been set up down the road where a long-time customer is loaning space. Employees say they hope to reopen the market by mid-September.

