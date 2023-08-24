BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The way it has been working this summer is that we have not been able to string together more than 2 dry, sunny days in a row. We made a gallant try today with the sunshine lasting into the early afternoon after two nice, sunny days. But then the end came as clouds quickly moved in, west to east, ahead of an approaching frontal system. That system will bring a return of rain showers starting this evening. Overnight, there could be a few heavier downpours here & there with a few rumbles of thunderstorm possible. And that is how Friday morning will start out.

As we go through the day on Friday, we will dry out some, but there will still be plenty of clouds around, and just a few, scattered showers & some drizzle. It will turn muggy just like mid-summer again as the Champlain Valley Fair begins.

The weekend will start with some sunshine returning on Saturday, but there will also still be a few showers from time to time with a slight chance for a passing thunderstorm.

Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with lots of sunshine and low humidity again. That nice weather will hold through Monday.

Tuesday will start with some sunshine, but then a frontal system will be moving in with another round of rain showers, lasting through Wednesday.

After that front goes by, a quick shot of some very fall-like weather will come in on blustery NNW winds for Thursday - a little fall preview for the last day of August! -Gary

