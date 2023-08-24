BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! We will start our Thursday with some sunshine and cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s. As we head through this afternoon, clouds will begin to mix in and filter the sunshine. Most of the daytime hours today should be spent mainly dry, but we will introduce showers as we head towards this evening and tonight. Temperatures today should climb into the low and mid-70s for most.

Friday, there could be some locally heavier showers, downpours, and thunderstorms across the southern half of the region, mainly through the morning. The trend will be for drier weather for Friday afternoon and even some patchy sunshine to the west of the Green Mountains. With that in mind, temperatures will be warmer west tomorrow in the 70s and stuck in the 60s further east.

Saturday, there could be a few more patchy showers mixed with partly sunny skies overhead. Again, Saturday afternoon looks drier than the morning. Sunshine should prevail through the second half of the weekend and into early next. The next chance for showers will be with a frontal system moving through Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

