4 sea turtles released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation

Four sea turtles were released back into the wild Tuesday after receiving months of care. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Four sea turtles were released back into the wild after receiving months of care.

On Tuesday, The South Carolina Aquarium released the sea turtles into a salt marsh at Cape Romaine National Refuge near Charleston.

Officials with the aquarium said the turtles would naturally be found in the salt marsh.

The aquarium shared a video on Facebook of the turtles being released.

The aquarium named the turtles Queso, Goat, Andrey, and Gorgonzola.

The turtles were all taken in by the aquarium to be rehabilitated for various reasons.

Queso had ingested two hooks, which had to be removed surgically.

Goat washed up with “a lot of life on top of them,” such as barnacles, algae and mud, the aquarium said. Goat also had a very backed up GI tract from ingesting “lots” of plastic.

Andrey was very lethargic when arriving at the aquarium and needed fluids and antibiotics.

Gorgonzola was caught by an angler and needed the hook removed from its mouth.

