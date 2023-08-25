How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.

According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver was not charged.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Florida man dies in Randolph I-89 crash
Susan Sarandon/File
Susan Sarandon sues construction company over problems at Vt. retirement home
File photo
Champlain Valley Equipment fined in federal whistleblower pollution case
Christopher Degreenia
Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom
A Richford man appeared before a judge on Wednesday after police say they discovered a family...
Vt. man appears in court after police find dad’s body buried in yard

Latest News

FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
British Museum’s director resigns, says he didn’t take warning about possible theft seriously enough
File photo
Brattleboro man to face charges in attack of prison nurse
File photo
Koffee Kup workers win class action lawsuit seeking back pay
Eliot Lothrop
Restoring the East Monitor Barn in Richmond with Eliot Lothrop
File photo
Phish to perform two flood benefit concerts this weekend