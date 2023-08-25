Advocates push for increased maintenance on Valcour Island trail

VALCOUR ISLAND (WCAX) - Advocates are pushing for increased maintenance of a key trail on historic Valcour Island trail on Lake Champlain.

“To be able to share this with people, you need to have some kind of trail,” said Roger Harwood, one of many people who say additional maintenance is needed on the Perimeter Trail, which wraps around the historic Valcour Island.

The only way to access the island is by boat -- a short trip on Lake Champlain to Butterfly Bay.

Portions of the Perimeter Trail are overgrown and unrecognizable as a trail.

Reporter Alek LaShomb: What should this actually look like?

Roger Harwood: This in the past has been a mowed path -- about four feet wide -- and it runs from over there on the lakeshore and comes across this sort of point and goes on and this actually leads to the lighthouse.

The island played a pivotal role during the Revolutionary War, when Benedict Arnold and his forces halted a British invasion that would have cut off New England from the rest of the newly established states.

After the war, various camps, farms, and the recently restored Bluff Point Lighthouse were built. It wasn’t until the 1960s that the state of New York began buying up properties. It has since been under the care of the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Harwood says the former farm field still contains several remnants of old properties. “The Dawn Community free love house was over there. The Harney Farmhouse was over here. Those are pretty much what is left,” Harwood said.

Historical sites that are now invisible from parts of the trail. But even if you want to see them, invasive plants like poisonous parsnip stand in the way.

In a statement, the DEC says it is doing what it can, given limited staffing and funding. “DEC holds management of Valcour Island as a high priority and has been working to address maintenance of recreational infrastructure in the area... The implementation of management actions on Valcour Island, including trail maintenance efforts, continue to be addressed as best as possible within the limits of current staffing and funding.”

State Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, says existing rules should not prevent the DEC from ensuring the trail is accessible. “This is an important part of American history. I do not think it would require a ton of work or resources to go out there and to make sure that it is maintained,” he said.

Ultimately, Harwood and others only want pieces of the past to be accessible on a passable trail. “People come here. It is an Adirondack Park. It is a primitive area but people are still going to come here, obviously no matter what, no matter what the danger is,” he said.

