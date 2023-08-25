How to help
Authorities release video of 2017 pepper spray incident that led to charges against St. Albans cop

2017 bodycam footage still
2017 bodycam footage still(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities Friday released body camera video of a 2017 pepper spray incident that led to a former St. Albans cop pleading guilty to assault charges earlier this month.

Joel Daugreilh, 37, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty on August 8 to one count of simple assault stemming from when he used pepper spray at close range on a suspect who was handcuffed and shackled to a bench in a holding cell.

The redacted video shows Daugreihl approaching the cell where he appears to speak to the suspect through the door. No audio of this portion of the video was released. As he walks away, the video shows the suspect repeatedly kicking the door of the cell. This causes the corporal to return and spray the victim.

An internal investigation was launched after the incident and Daugreihl resigned from the St. Albans PD. The attorney general’s office initially declined to bring charges. But three years later, reversed course following a media public records request -- and in the face of two other use of force investigations involving St. Albans officers taking place around that time.

That was just before the pandemic and so the Daugreihl’s case has only just been resolved. It ended earlier this month when he pleaded guilty to simple assault. He was placed on six months probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

