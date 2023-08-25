How to help
Behind the scenes as the Champlain Valley Fair gets underway

File Photo(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ten Best Days of Summer have finally arrived as the Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Friday.

The annual beloved event includes everything from live music to rides, games, and delicious fair food. And of course, lots of folks turn out for the agricultural value of the fair, too.

Your Channel 3 Team will be milling around the fairgrounds saying hello to viewers and fairgoers starting Friday afternoon!

Watch Channel 3 this Morning as Melissa Cooney gets a look behind the scenes and speaks with organizers at the Champlain Valley Expo.

