Brattleboro man to face charges in attack of prison nurse
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro man arrested earlier this week for a pair of armed robberies is likely facing new charges for assaulting a prison nurse.
It happened at the Springfield prison Thursday morning. Corrections officials say Cory Munger, 28, forcibly grabbed the nurse, wrapped his arm around her throat, and held a pen to her neck.
Guards were able to quickly rescue the nurse and she was checked out at the Springfield hospital.
