Brattleboro man to face charges in attack of prison nurse

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro man arrested earlier this week for a pair of armed robberies is likely facing new charges for assaulting a prison nurse.

It happened at the Springfield prison Thursday morning. Corrections officials say Cory Munger, 28, forcibly grabbed the nurse, wrapped his arm around her throat, and held a pen to her neck.

Guards were able to quickly rescue the nurse and she was checked out at the Springfield hospital.

