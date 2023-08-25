How to help
Brattleboro man to face charges in attack of prison nurse

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro man arrested earlier this week for a pair of armed robberies is likely facing new charges for assaulting a prison nurse.

It happened at the Springfield prison Thursday morning. Corrections officials say Cory Munger, 28, forcibly grabbed the nurse, wrapped his arm around her throat, and held a pen to her neck.

Guards were able to quickly rescue the nurse and she was checked out at the Springfield hospital.

