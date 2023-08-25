How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’

Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland Park, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carlos Santana is apologizing for comments that weren’t so “smooth.”

The apology comes after a video of the musician making anti-transgender comments during a concert in New Jersey in July resurfaced recently on social media.

He said, in part, that “a woman is a woman, and a man is a man – that’s it.”

On Thursday, he posted a public apology on his Facebook page and said his comments were insensitive.

He wrote, “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

Santana said he realizes his comments hurt people and that was not his intent, and he sincerely apologizes to the transgender community and everyone he offended.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Florida man dies in Randolph I-89 crash
Susan Sarandon/File
Susan Sarandon sues construction company over problems at Vt. retirement home
File photo
Champlain Valley Equipment fined in federal whistleblower pollution case
Christopher Degreenia
Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom
A Richford man appeared before a judge on Wednesday after police say they discovered a family...
Vt. man appears in court after police find dad’s body buried in yard

Latest News

FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
British Museum’s director resigns, says he didn’t take warning about possible theft seriously enough
File photo
Brattleboro man to face charges in attack of prison nurse
File photo
Koffee Kup workers win class action lawsuit seeking back pay
Eliot Lothrop
Restoring the East Monitor Barn in Richmond with Eliot Lothrop
File photo
Phish to perform two flood benefit concerts this weekend