Contractors race to fix heaters for flooding victims

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - Contractor shortages are making it tough for flood victims to get the heat back on in their homes.

“The shortage is real, and just do our best to help the customers and prioritize the ones who need the most help before winter, winter’s coming fast,” Peter Lloyd from Lloyd Home Service said.

Peter Lloyd from Lloyd Home Service said after the flood, his company received seventy-five calls to address heating issues.

The company specializes in plumbing, heating and HVAC service. He says the company is now booked out until October.

He has a thirty person crew who are all working as much as they can without risking burn out.

But, it’s not a quick fix.

“The electrical comes in first, because you have to come in and assess the panel, and those breakers,” Lloyd said.

Crews need to dry out the basement, get the power back on and then the heating and hot water.

“Time is running out to get that done before the cold weather hits us here in Vermont,” Lloyd said. “So part of our challenge to try to get all that done so we’re just all hands on deck trying to get as many people as we can to get that done in time. “

Statewide, there’s a shortage of people licensed to do the work.

“We’re reaching out to any other partners we may have throughout the country, but until we have a real sense of what we’re dealing with, hard to put that plan into place,” Gov. Scott said.

In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Scott said they are trying to get contractor licenses reinstated - and even get retirees to help.

“We are doing any opportunity we can to alleviate that, but it just comes down to numbers,” Gov. Scott said.

Lloyd said some people are considering whether it’s worth keeping their homes.

“We have a customer who’s right in the river, in Montpelier, and the water went up about three and a half feet above her first floor level. So for her, the challenge is going to be whether or not they can even rebuild,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said he’s got the best people on the job, and knows they’ll push through.

He said in the meantime, people can use electric heaters or a woodstove to keep warm once the cold snap arrives.

He said the company is available 24/7 by phone for those who need assistance.

