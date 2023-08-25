Koffee Kup workers win class action lawsuit seeking back pay

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former employees of the defunct Koffee Kup Bakery and Vermont Bread Company have won a court battle that will see them receive some back pay.

The bakery company abruptly closed in 2021, putting over 300 employees out on the street with no warning. In a class action lawsuit, employees claimed that was a violation of the WARN Act, which requires businesses to give their workers advanced notice.

A federal judge ruled in favor of the employees, saying they should be paid for up to 60 days worth of pay and benefits.

Related Stories:

Judge still working through motions in lawsuit filed by former Koffee Kup workers

Koffee Kup employees to get PTO payouts

Vt. attorney general backs Koffee Kup employees in fight over lost wages

Koffee Kup employee payouts delayed

Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread employees to get vacation, PTO payout

Shuttered Koffee Kup’s secured creditors to get paid

New owners have no immediate plans to reopen Koffee Kup

New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods

Koffee Kup buyer moving forward with initial agreement

New Koffee Kup owners pledge to emphasize values of family-owned business

Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company

Vermont AG backs laid off Koffee Kup employees in benefits dispute

Koffee Kup benefits battle goes to court

Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time payout

Former Koffee Kup workers file lawsuit over abrupt closure

Can Koffee Kup be reopened?

Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble

Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.