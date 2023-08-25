How to help
Koffee Kup workers win class action lawsuit seeking back pay

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former employees of the defunct Koffee Kup Bakery and Vermont Bread Company have won a court battle that will see them receive some back pay.

The bakery company abruptly closed in 2021, putting over 300 employees out on the street with no warning. In a class action lawsuit, employees claimed that was a violation of the WARN Act, which requires businesses to give their workers advanced notice.

A federal judge ruled in favor of the employees, saying they should be paid for up to 60 days worth of pay and benefits.

