Leahy donates Senate papers to UVM library

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Senator Patrick Leahy is donating his personal Senate papers to the University of Vermont.

It’s a physical record of Leahy’s 48 years in office which will be archived and made available to students, faculty, and the public for research. The Leahy papers will be available at the Jack and Shirley Silver Special Collections Library, within the Billings Library on campus.

The news comes as the library is undergoing a $2.5 million renovation to the collections space, which includes hiring archivists to sort, prepare, and maintain Leahy’s collection.

