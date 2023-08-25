How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78

Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actress Hersha Parady, known best for her role on “Little House on the Prairie,” has died, according to reports. She was 78.

Her son, Jonathan Peverall, told The Hollywood Reporter she died at his home in Norfolk, Virginia, Wednesday.

Parady had been battling a brain tumor, according to a GoFundMe Peverall had created to help with his mother’s medical care and help improve her quality of life by giving her the support she needed.

“I have been consistently astonished by the number of people that have expressed to me her impact on their lives,” Peverall wrote in an update on GoFundMe. “I want to convey my thanks to all of you for your support, but also to those of you that have shared with me your personal relationships and experiences with my mom; you all have shown me a part of her life that I had only glimpsed over the years.”

Parady joined “Little House on the Prairie” in 1977 and remained on the popular series until 1980 when her character was killed in an accidental fire.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Florida man dies in Randolph I-89 crash
Susan Sarandon/File
Susan Sarandon sues construction company over problems at Vt. retirement home
File photo
Champlain Valley Equipment fined in federal whistleblower pollution case
Christopher Degreenia
Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom
A Richford man appeared before a judge on Wednesday after police say they discovered a family...
Vt. man appears in court after police find dad’s body buried in yard

Latest News

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
5 people die after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Louisiana refinery; evacuation ordered for people nearby
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto...
Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies
Valerie Laveus greets her brother Reginald Malherbe Daniel as he arrives for the first time to...
Texas trial over Biden policy letting migrants from 4 countries into US to wrap up Friday
File photo
Vt. ag officials open online clearinghouse for livestock feed